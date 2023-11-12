Compound (COMP) Trading 11.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Compound (COMP) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. During the last week, Compound has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. One Compound token can currently be purchased for approximately $55.02 or 0.00148022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $435.67 million and $66.26 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound Token Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,918,992 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,918,974.48691466 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 54.28750053 USD and is up 2.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 422 active market(s) with $75,126,793.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

