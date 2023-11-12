Conflux Hits Market Capitalization of $615.34 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 12th. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000480 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a total market cap of $615.34 million and $86.10 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Conflux has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,454,675,690 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,454,529,025.736658 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.17766202 USD and is up 8.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $89,258,601.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

