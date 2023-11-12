Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.81 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Consolidated Edison has increased its dividend by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 50 consecutive years. Consolidated Edison has a dividend payout ratio of 61.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Consolidated Edison to earn $5.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.5%.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $89.35 on Friday. Consolidated Edison has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $100.92. The company has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ED. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 135.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 9,930 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.5% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 6.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,644,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,662,000 after acquiring an additional 98,020 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 7.9% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

