Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the October 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $2,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,720,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 26.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 3.2% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 38,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Constellation Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 209,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Constellation Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors own 33.35% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Acquisition Corp I Trading Down 0.1 %

Constellation Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.97. 311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,282. Constellation Acquisition Corp I has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $11.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.71.

Constellation Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

