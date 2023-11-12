Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the October 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 768,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Constellium by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Constellium by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Constellium by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Constellium by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in Constellium during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000.

Shares of NYSE:CSTM traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 811,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,157. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.95 and a 200-day moving average of $16.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Constellium has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $19.46.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSTM. TheStreet raised shares of Constellium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Constellium from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Constellium from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

