Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 208,500 shares, an increase of 49.2% from the October 15th total of 139,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 463,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHY. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 15.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Price Performance

DHY stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.92. 217,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,900. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $2.03.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Announces Dividend

About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.0155 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th.

(Get Free Report)

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.