Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $18.03 million during the quarter. Crimson Wine Group had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 1.21%.
Crimson Wine Group Stock Performance
Shares of CWGL remained flat at $5.98 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.67 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average is $6.35. Crimson Wine Group has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $6.96.
About Crimson Wine Group
