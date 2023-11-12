Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $18.03 million during the quarter. Crimson Wine Group had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 1.21%.

Crimson Wine Group Stock Performance

Shares of CWGL remained flat at $5.98 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.67 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average is $6.35. Crimson Wine Group has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $6.96.

About Crimson Wine Group

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of wines. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It also sells bulk wines and grapes; provides custom winemaking; and offers other non-wine products, such as merchandise. It sells its products under the Pine Ridge Vineyards, Archery Summit, Chamisal Vineyards, Seghesio Family Vineyards, Double Canyon, Seven Hills Winery, and Malene Wines brand names.

