Critical Contrast: Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) versus AppLovin (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) and Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

AppLovin has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sangoma Technologies has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.9% of AppLovin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of Sangoma Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of AppLovin shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Sangoma Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppLovin 3.46% 11.48% 3.31% Sangoma Technologies -11.73% -2.52% -1.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AppLovin and Sangoma Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppLovin 1 3 12 0 2.69 Sangoma Technologies 0 3 2 0 2.40

AppLovin currently has a consensus price target of $44.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.48%. Sangoma Technologies has a consensus price target of $6.63, suggesting a potential upside of 142.76%. Given Sangoma Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sangoma Technologies is more favorable than AppLovin.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AppLovin and Sangoma Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppLovin $2.82 billion 5.41 -$192.75 million $0.30 145.97 Sangoma Technologies $252.53 million 0.26 -$29.03 million ($0.89) -3.07

Sangoma Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AppLovin. Sangoma Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AppLovin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AppLovin beats Sangoma Technologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AppLovin



AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies. Its business clients include various advertisers, internet platforms, and others. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Sangoma Technologies



Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions. It offers SIP Trunking, a telephone service for one or multiple locations; PBXact Cloud, a centralized internet based solution; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution. In addition, the company provides desk phone, DECT phones, and headset related products. Further, it offers VoIP gateways, session border controllers, telephony card, and managed service provider services. Sangoma Technologies Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

