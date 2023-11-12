Cumberland Partners Ltd Invests $5.04 Million in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,557 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,043,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 82,129.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 69,272,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,552,417,000 after buying an additional 69,188,427 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 213.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,825,000 after acquiring an additional 417,917 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,813,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 83.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,657,000 after purchasing an additional 164,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $60,683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total transaction of $2,348,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,747,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total transaction of $2,348,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,747,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total value of $4,045,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,457 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,787 shares of company stock valued at $8,251,144. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $564.00 to $618.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $535.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.15.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DECK traded up $3.19 on Friday, reaching $632.74. 263,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,887. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $326.10 and a fifty-two week high of $634.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $533.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $521.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $2.41. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.80 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

