Cumberland Partners Ltd Purchases 496 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ASML by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,466,403,000 after purchasing an additional 56,653 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ASML by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,484,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,010,307,000 after buying an additional 83,577 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in ASML by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,410,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,022,239,000 after buying an additional 36,094 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 3.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,284,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $874,032,000 after acquiring an additional 43,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 364.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,650,000 after acquiring an additional 996,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASML. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $810.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $759.60.

ASML Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded up $27.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $661.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,247,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,552. The stock has a market cap of $260.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.46. ASML Holding has a one year low of $529.01 and a one year high of $771.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $606.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $661.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $1.5337 dividend. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

