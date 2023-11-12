Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 145 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Cumberland Partners Ltd reduced its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Linde makes up about 2.6% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Linde were worth $28,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,287,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,187,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768,390 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Linde by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,984,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,103,185,000 after buying an additional 372,780 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,066,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,644,351,000 after buying an additional 303,502 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,335,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,313,068,000 after acquiring an additional 102,291 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Linde by 33.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,056,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,218,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282,620 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of LIN stock traded up $8.86 on Friday, reaching $399.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,378,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,512. The business’s 50-day moving average is $379.79 and its 200 day moving average is $375.43. Linde plc has a one year low of $302.17 and a one year high of $400.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm's revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Argus lifted their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $424.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,498,541.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

