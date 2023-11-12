Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 363,847 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Cumberland Partners Ltd cut its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 363,847 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in BCE by 88.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 45.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 40.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 33.3% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 42.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BCE traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.50. 1,336,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,225. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $48.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6969 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.01%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BCE. TheStreet lowered shares of BCE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. National Bank Financial raised shares of BCE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.43.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

