Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Short Interest Update

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 94.5% from the October 15th total of 50,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Trading Down 0.1 %

DKILY stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.36. 158,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,623. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.06. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.99 and a 1-year high of $21.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on DKILY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Daikin Industries,Ltd. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Company Profile

Daikin Industries,Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products in Japan, the Americas, China, Asia, Europe, Europe, and internationally. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; heat reclaim ventilators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

Featured Articles

