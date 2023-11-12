Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Short Interest Down 46.9% in October

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 46.9% from the October 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Daimler Truck Stock Performance
DTRUY traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $15.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,124. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.04. Daimler Truck has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93.
About Daimler Truck
