Dais Co. (OTCMKTS:DLYT) Short Interest Update

Dais Co. (OTCMKTS:DLYT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the October 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 354,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Dais Price Performance
OTCMKTS:DLYT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.01. 18,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,421. The stock has a market capitalization of $225,060.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.52. Dais has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04.
Dais Company Profile
