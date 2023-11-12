Dais Co. (OTCMKTS:DLYT) Short Interest Update

Dais Co. (OTCMKTS:DLYT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the October 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 354,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:DLYT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.01. 18,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,421. The stock has a market capitalization of $225,060.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.52. Dais has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04.

Dais Corporation operates as a proprietary and nanotechnology polymer materials company. The company offers Aqualyte, a nanomaterial platform made from commercially available polymer resin and industrial grade solvents, which are mixed using a proprietary process with traditional industrial equipment; and ConsERV, a fixed plate energy recovery ventilator that is useful in meeting building indoor fresh air requirements while saving energy and lowering emissions for various forms of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning equipment.

