Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the October 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Daiwa Securities Group Price Performance

DSEEY stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,991. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.59. Daiwa Securities Group has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $6.55.

Get Daiwa Securities Group alerts:

About Daiwa Securities Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, and Investment. The Retail segment offers products and services related to asset management, including equities, bonds, investment trusts, wrap account services, insurance, banking services, inheritance-related services, etc.

Receive News & Ratings for Daiwa Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiwa Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.