Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the October 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
DSEEY stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,991. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.59. Daiwa Securities Group has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $6.55.
About Daiwa Securities Group
