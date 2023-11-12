Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,900 shares, an increase of 294.1% from the October 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 331,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Dalrada Financial Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DFCO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.34. 91,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.98. Dalrada Financial has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average is $0.21.

Get Dalrada Financial alerts:

Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.75 million during the quarter.

About Dalrada Financial

Dalrada Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology and manufacturing company. It operates through Genefic, Dalrada Energy Services, Dalrada Precision Manufacturing, and Dalrada Technologies divisions. The Genefic division processes molecular diagnostic and antibody tests to support the diagnosis of COVID-19 and the detection of immune response to the virus; markets and sells traditional biologics and human cells, tissues, and cellular and tissue-based products; and provides prescription management, education, nursing, and total health solutions; distributes alcohol-free hand sanitizers, surface cleaners, laundry aides, antimicrobial solutions, electrostatic sprayers, face masks, gloves, and kits, as well as dispensers, stands, and ease of use packaging for the end consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dalrada Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalrada Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.