Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Receives “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, RTT News reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DDOG. TD Cowen began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $118.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Datadog from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Datadog from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $109.17.

Get Datadog alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DDOG

Datadog Trading Up 3.4 %

Insider Transactions at Datadog

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $103.65 on Wednesday. Datadog has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $118.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -863.68, a PEG ratio of 219.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.51.

In other news, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 68,750 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $6,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 169,867 shares in the company, valued at $16,986,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 68,750 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $6,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 169,867 shares in the company, valued at $16,986,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,399 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $134,653.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 68,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,593,028.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,026,905 shares of company stock worth $95,478,660 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 25.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 9.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 11.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,137,000 after acquiring an additional 14,658 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 20.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.