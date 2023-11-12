Dawn Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $157.30 (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 12th. Dawn Protocol has a total market capitalization of $245,632.52 and $157.30 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dawn Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar.
Dawn Protocol Profile
Dawn Protocol’s launch date was May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol.
Dawn Protocol Token Trading
