Dawn Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $389.23 (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded up 9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 12th. One Dawn Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a market cap of $254,319.26 and approximately $389.23 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded 225.9% higher against the dollar.
About Dawn Protocol
Dawn Protocol launched on May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol.
Dawn Protocol Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.
