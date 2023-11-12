DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc Buys 1,670 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 42.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 96,738.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 649,839,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,615,469,000 after buying an additional 649,168,383 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $858,070,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,553 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,837,000 after purchasing an additional 864,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 84.7% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,574,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,231,000 after purchasing an additional 721,948 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE EL traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,901,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,536,586. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.22 and a 1 year high of $283.62. The stock has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of 75.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Redburn Atlantic raised Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.48.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

