DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc Buys 655 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 17.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $318,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 802,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,503,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $51.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,152,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,256. The stock has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $43.89 and a 1 year high of $53.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.56.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

