DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc Decreases Stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc decreased its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 344.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,145,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,835,000 after buying an additional 887,741 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 995,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,030,000 after acquiring an additional 723,795 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,979,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,642,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,477,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,226,000 after acquiring an additional 110,448 shares during the period.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

FCN traded up $4.61 on Friday, hitting $220.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,650. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 0.17. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.42 and a 12 month high of $221.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $893.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.70 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 14.02%. FTI Consulting’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FCN shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FTI Consulting news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total value of $840,016.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,813,747.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FTI Consulting news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total value of $840,016.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,813,747.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Bartlett sold 4,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.75, for a total transaction of $935,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,954 shares in the company, valued at $5,114,521.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,178,422. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Featured Articles

