DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc reduced its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,129 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. Masco makes up 1.3% of DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 118,819.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $325,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,319 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth $69,716,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,850,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $163,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,653 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth $45,648,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth $44,883,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MAS shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Masco from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Masco in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.36.

Masco Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of MAS stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,486,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,717. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $45.74 and a 12 month high of $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.12. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,363.56% and a net margin of 10.39%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.06%.

Masco Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.