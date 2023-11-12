DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc Has $1.40 Million Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lowered its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,843 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Autodesk makes up approximately 1.5% of DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,668 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,298,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,067,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $222,232,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,498 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $261.00 price target (down previously from $277.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $61,219.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,335.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,917 shares of company stock worth $6,599,720 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $5.90 on Friday, reaching $210.58. 1,014,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,156,744. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.15. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.61 and a 52 week high of $233.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

