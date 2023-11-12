DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc trimmed its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Synopsys comprises approximately 1.5% of DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNPS stock traded up $13.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $518.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,109,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,893. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $470.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $442.36. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $312.25 and a 12 month high of $520.51. The firm has a market cap of $78.91 billion, a PE ratio of 77.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $1,139,055.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,221,081.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,264.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $1,139,055.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,221,081.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,244,769 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.45.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

