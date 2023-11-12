DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc Reduces Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lessened its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises 1.7% of DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CRM. Piper Sandler cut shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $268.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.28.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total value of $2,257,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,966,608.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 678,063 shares of company stock valued at $142,089,669. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $3.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $213.63. 4,113,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,159,977. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $238.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.94. The company has a market capitalization of $207.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.18.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.