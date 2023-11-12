DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc Sells 653 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lessened its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Republic Services makes up about 2.5% of DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 242.7% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 147.4% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.36.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Republic Services stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,381,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,993. The company has a market cap of $49.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.56 and its 200-day moving average is $147.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.58 and a fifty-two week high of $157.89.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.39%.

Republic Services announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

See Also

