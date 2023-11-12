Decentralized Social Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.36 Million (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. Decentralized Social has a total market capitalization of $115.04 million and $2.36 million worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.92 or 0.00029484 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Decentralized Social has traded up 24.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decentralized Social Coin Profile

Decentralized Social was first traded on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The official message board for Decentralized Social is diamondapp.com/u/deso?. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Social should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentralized Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

