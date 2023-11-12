Decred (DCR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.20 Million

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Over the last week, Decred has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. Decred has a market capitalization of $236.68 million and $3.20 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decred coin can now be bought for $15.14 or 0.00040711 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.97 or 0.00147809 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00025830 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008077 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002720 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Decred

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,634,150 coins. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

