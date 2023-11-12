Decred One Day Volume Hits $3.25 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. One Decred coin can now be bought for $15.47 or 0.00041623 BTC on popular exchanges. Decred has a market capitalization of $241.85 million and approximately $3.25 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Decred has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.35 or 0.00146227 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00025235 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008082 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002730 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decred Profile

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,633,795 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

