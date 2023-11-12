DEI Price Hits $0.0122 (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. One DEI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a market cap of $1.44 billion and $137.59 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DEI has traded up 23.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.72 or 0.00201767 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00011236 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000685 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DEI

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

