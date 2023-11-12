DEI Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.44 Billion (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. One DEI token can now be purchased for about $0.0122 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DEI has traded up 22.5% against the US dollar. DEI has a market cap of $1.44 billion and $129.57 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.81 or 0.00201437 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00011167 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000714 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.