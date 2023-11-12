Dero (DERO) Price Reaches $4.13 on Top Exchanges

Dero (DERO) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Dero coin can currently be bought for $4.13 or 0.00011209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a total market capitalization of $58.09 million and $17,619.54 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,881.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.43 or 0.00199089 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $234.34 or 0.00635395 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00011156 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $168.93 or 0.00458020 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00053496 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.16 or 0.00133299 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,050,755 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official website is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

