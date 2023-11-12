dForce USD Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. dForce USD has a total market cap of $31.95 million and approximately $548.95 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.61 or 0.00199372 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00010937 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00014551 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,033,651 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00385399 USD and is up 0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1,532.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

