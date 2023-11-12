dForce USD Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 12th. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $32.15 million and approximately $2,083.78 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.46 or 0.00200981 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00011178 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00014539 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000033 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,033,608 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00385399 USD and is up 0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1,532.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

