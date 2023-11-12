dForce USD (USX) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $32.08 Million

dForce USD (USX) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $32.08 million and $2,079.08 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.44 or 0.00200645 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00011174 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00014529 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000033 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About dForce USD

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,043,620 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00385399 USD and is up 0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1,532.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

