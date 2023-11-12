Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF) Short Interest Update

Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the October 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Dividend and Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DNIF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,037. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.02. Dividend and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $13.17.

Dividend and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.77%.

About Dividend and Income Fund

Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Bexil Advisers LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all capitalizations.

