Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Short Interest Down 88.9% in October

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the October 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Domino’s Pizza Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DPUKY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.70. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.50. Domino’s Pizza Group has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

About Domino’s Pizza Group

Featured Articles

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

