Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Short Interest Update

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 62.4% from the October 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of DDEJF remained flat at $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,437. Dundee has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 40.44 and a quick ratio of 40.44. The company has a market capitalization of $68.58 million, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.93.

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter.

About Dundee

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises.

