ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK) Short Interest Down 38.1% in October

ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 38.1% from the October 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ ECBK traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.75. 3,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,411. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.81. ECB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $98.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in ECB Bancorp by 16.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 780,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,208,000 after purchasing an additional 111,515 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP acquired a new stake in ECB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ECB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ECB Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in ECB Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

ECB Bancorp, Inc operating as a holding company for Everett Co-operative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including certificate of deposit accounts, IRAs, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand deposit accounts, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts.

