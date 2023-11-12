Efinity Token (EFI) Price Up 7.9% Over Last Week

Efinity Token (EFI) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. In the last week, Efinity Token has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. One Efinity Token token can currently be bought for $0.0689 or 0.00000187 BTC on exchanges. Efinity Token has a market capitalization of $61.48 million and approximately $11,472.81 worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Efinity Token Token Profile

Efinity Token’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 892,043,600 tokens. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Efinity Token is efinity.io. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Efinity Token’s official message board is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity.

Buying and Selling Efinity Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity, which is focused on being an NFT highway and not a general computing blockchain. The primary function of the token is for creating, transferring, and purchasing NFTs. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to be minimal and stay in the background, so users can enjoy their NFTs without worrying about how the network operates.”

