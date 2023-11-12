Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.13 per share on Friday, December 8th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Eli Lilly and Company has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Eli Lilly and Company has a dividend payout ratio of 36.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Eli Lilly and Company to earn $12.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.8%.

LLY stock opened at $597.71 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $309.20 and a one year high of $629.97. The firm has a market cap of $567.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.28, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $574.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $502.26.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,778 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.08, for a total transaction of $88,828,524.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,449,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,150,064,170.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.08, for a total value of $88,828,524.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,449,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,150,064,170.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 700,916 shares of company stock valued at $20,970,455,882. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth about $79,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 216.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LLY. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $557.00.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

