Ellevest Inc. Purchases 512 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,971 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 12.8% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 95.5% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 200,824 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 6.4% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,174 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 6.1% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,172,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Loop Capital upped their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.74.

Shares of TJX traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.20. 6,768,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,825,071. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.92 and a 1-year high of $93.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.83 and a 200-day moving average of $85.33.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 39.00%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

