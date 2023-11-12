Enbridge Inc. (ENB) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.8875 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Shares of TSE ENB opened at C$46.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.20, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$98.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92. Enbridge has a 1-year low of C$42.75 and a 1-year high of C$56.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$45.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$47.95.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$53.21.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

