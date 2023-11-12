Enbridge Inc. (ENB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.64 on December 1st

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.64 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Enbridge has raised its dividend by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Enbridge has a payout ratio of 132.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Enbridge to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 130.7%.

Shares of ENB opened at $33.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.67. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $42.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.59. The company has a market capitalization of $70.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 7.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 65,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 22,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,622,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $97,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,479 shares during the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

