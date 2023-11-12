Energi Price Up 14.2% Over Last 7 Days (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0645 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Energi has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $4.56 million and $108,395.71 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00048725 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00025341 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00012125 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004544 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 70,676,641 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.