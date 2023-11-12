Energi Trading Up 11.3% Over Last 7 Days (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 12th. During the last seven days, Energi has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0642 or 0.00000173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a total market capitalization of $4.49 million and $106,912.96 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00050418 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00026031 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00012556 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004592 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Energi

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 69,874,141 coins and its circulating supply is 69,873,726 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

