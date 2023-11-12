ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) Short Interest Update

ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,000 shares, an increase of 348.6% from the October 15th total of 29,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 86,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
ENGlobal Trading Down 7.1 %
ENG stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,874. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.77. ENGlobal has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.37.
ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The construction company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 53.38% and a negative return on equity of 229.24%. The business had revenue of $9.74 million during the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENGlobal in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.
