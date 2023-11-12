Enstar Group Limited Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:ESGRP)

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

Enstar Group Price Performance

Shares of ESGRP traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.68. The stock had a trading volume of 9,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,559. Enstar Group has a 52 week low of $20.74 and a 52 week high of $25.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.76 and a 200 day moving average of $23.13.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

